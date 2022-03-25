New Orleans school board reverses little known ban on jazz

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans’ school board has unanimously reversed a little known but century-old ban on jazz. The Orleans Parish School Board approved a resolution Thursday saying it wanted to correct the previous board’s action and to encourage jazz music and dance in schools. Orleans Parish School Board President Olin Parker says he’s very glad the board could overturn a policy that was rooted in racism. Board member Katherine Baudouin said members are glad schools ignored the policy because they played a major role in the development of jazz. A news release says many former public school students have become legends of jazz history, and jazz music in education has been shown to enhance learning. The reversal was made on the 100th anniversary of the policy’s passage.