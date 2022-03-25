Mexican leader brushes off US allegations of Russia spies

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has brushed off comments by a senior U.S. military official who said there are more Russian spies in Mexico than anywhere else in the world. That was an apparent reference to Russia’s huge embassy in Mexico City, which has a decades-old reputation for being an espionage hub. López Obrador said Friday that Mexico was nobody’s colony and didn’t send spies abroad. But those were two things that Gen. Glen VanHerck hadn’t mentionned. The head of the U.S. Northern Command said Mexico was the place with “the largest portion” of agents from Russia’s main military intelligence agency.