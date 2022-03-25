Maryland judge rules new congressional map unconstitutional

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge has ruled the state’s new congressional map is unconstitutional. Judge Lynne Battaglia issued the ruling on Friday after a trial last week. It is the first Democratic-drawn map to be struck down by a court this redistricting cycle. The ruling blocks the map approved by the General Assembly in December from taking effect. Battaglia wrote in her ruling that the legislature must adopt a new map that is constitutional. The case will likely be appealed. A spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office, which defended the map, says the office is currently reviewing the decision.