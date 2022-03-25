Judge tosses Washington Post reporter’s discrimination suit

By TALI ARBEL

AP Technology Writer

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Washington Post politics reporter who said the newspaper discriminated against her as a woman and victim of sexual assault. Felicia Sonmez sued the Post in July, saying the paper barred her from reporting on sexual misconduct after she spoke publicly about her own experiences. The ban was lifted in March 2021. In his ruling Thursday, Judge Anthony Epstein noted that the Post argued it took action against Sonmez because of her public statements, to avoid the appearance or perception of bias. That, he said, did not violate the law. Sonmez’s lawyer says an appeal is planned.