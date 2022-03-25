Israel to host top Arab diplomats during Blinken’s visit

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it will host the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain during U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit early next week. The three Arab countries normalized relations with Israel in 2020 in the so-called Abraham Accords. The Biden administration welcomed those agreements, which were concluded under then-President Donald Trump, and has expressed interest in negotiating additional ones. Blinken will visit Israel, the occupied West Bank, Morocco and Algeria starting this weekend. In Israel, Blinken plans to speak with Israeli officials about their efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine. He will also update them on the status of talks aimed at reviving Iran’s nuclear deal.