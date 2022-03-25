How would those accused of Ukraine war crimes be prosecuted?

By ERIKA KINETZ

Associated Press

Even as the conflict in Ukraine rages, a vast apparatus is being built to gather and preserve evidence of potential violations of international laws of war that were written after World War II. Less than a month after Vladimir Putin’s order to drop the first bombs on his neighbor, the United States declared that Russian forces were committing war crimes in Ukraine. But it remains far from clear who will be held accountable and how. A look at what war crimes are and what options exist for bringing those responsible to justice.