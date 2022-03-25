Greece: Independence Day parade held with spectators allowed

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of people have lined the streets in central Athens as fighter jets flew overhead and tanks rolled down the street outside Parliament during Greece’s independence day parade, the first to be open to spectators in two years as coronavirus restrictions ease. Last year the military parade marking the March 25, 1821 start of Greece’s revolt against the Ottoman Empire was held with officials only allowed to attend due to the pandemic, while in 2020 it was cancelled entirely as part of lockdown measures to prevent the virus’s spread.