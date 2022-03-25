Germany charges man who allegedly planned Hamburg attack

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have charged a man with plotting an Islamic extremist attack in the Hamburg area around the time of last year’s 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in the United States. The German-Moroccan dual citizen was arrested in August. An indictment filed at the Hamburg state court charges him with preparing a serious act of violence and violating weapons laws. It wasn’t immediately clear when the case might go to trial. Federal prosecutors alleged the suspect decided by January 2021 to carry out an attack in the Hamburg area, and that his model was the 2013 attack on the Boston Marathon.