Former candidate in Maine arrested on child porn charges

By DAVID SHARP

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police have charged two-time Maine gubernatorial candidate and wealthy lawyer Eliot Cutler with possession of child pornography. His arrest on Friday came two days after search warrants were executed on his two homes in Maine. The 75-year-old Cutler ran for governor twice as an independent and used his personal wealth to bankroll his campaigns. He was a prominent environmental attorney after serving as aides to the late Sen. Edmund Muskie of Maine and former President Jimmy Carter. His attorney confirmed the arrest and charges but declined further comment. He’s facing four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a minor under 12.