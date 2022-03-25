Dagny Carlsson, centenarian blogger, dies at age 109

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Dagny Carlsson, who started blogging after her 100th birthday and became a social media star in her native Sweden, has died. She was 109. At the age of 99, Carlsson attended a computer course and a year later started a blog where she called herself Bojan. She had thousands of followers and regularly appeared on Swedish television and radio shows. In March 2018, she met with Sweden’s king and queen at the royal palace in Stockholm, and after her death on Thursday, the Swedish royals paid homage to her by posting a photo of their meeting on Instagram. Her last blog post was on Jan. 28 when she wrote she was looking forward “to celebrating my 110th birthday in May, preferably with a small party.”