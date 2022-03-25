Chinese foreign minister discusses border impasse with India

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has met with his Indian counterpart and the national security advisor as part of continuing efforts to disengage thousands of Indian and Chinese forces involved in a tense faceoff and occasional clashes along their disputed border. A fierce brawl in June 2020 exploded into hand-to-hand combat with clubs, stones and fists that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. China said it lost four soldiers in the clash. The Indian side is treating Wang’s first visit to the Indian capital in more than two years as a low-key event, apparently unsure of the outcome of his visit. There was no official announcement of Friday’s visit by either New Delhi or Beijing.