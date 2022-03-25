Biden to visit Poland, a complex ally on Ukraine’s doorstep

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — President Joe Biden’s visit to Poland as his final stop in Europe this week offers a chance to underscore U.S. commitment to protect a key NATO member on Ukraine’s doorstep. It will also be an opportunity to thank Poles for their generous welcome to refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion and pay homage to the thousands of U.S. troops deployed in Poland. But Poland is also a complicated ally whose populist leaders are accused by some European partners of riding roughshod over democratic norms. Many liberal Poles will be hoping for a sign that the U.S. remembers its role in promoting democracy.