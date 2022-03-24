Yemeni general’s son died alongside father in Aden bombing

By AHMED AL-HAJ

Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A media spokesman in Yemen says that the car bomb that rocked Yemen’s southern port city of Aden and killed a major general also took the life of his son, a junior military officer, and three guards. The spokesman said on Thursday that the bombing the day before targeted the commander’s convoy. No one has so far claimed responsibility for the attack in Aden. The city has been rocked by several bombings in recent years blamed on local affiliates of al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have also targeted the city with ballistic missiles and explosives-laden drones.