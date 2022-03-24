Skip to Content
Tokyo Olympics expected to reveal final costs in June

By STEPHEN WADE
AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Officials say the final cost of last year’s Tokyo Olympics is expected to be about $13.6 billion when the organizing committee dissolves in June. Organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto hinted to reporters after an executive board meeting that the final cost might be a bit lower but gave no specific reason why he believes that. Organizers in December said the total costs were $1.8 billion less than the estimate of $15.4 billion they used over the last year. Olympic costs are famously difficult to track and there is debate about what are and what are not Olympic expenditures.

