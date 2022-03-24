Suspect in Haiti presidential slaying to be extradited to US

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The attorney for a former Haitian senator who is one of the main suspects in the slaying of former President Jovenel Moïse tells The Associated Press that he has agreed to be extradited to the U.S. to face charges. Defense attorney Donahue Martin said Thursday that it wasn’t immediately clear when John Joël Joseph, who was arrested in Jamaica in January, would be extradited from the Caribbean island. He added that Joseph’s wife and two sons have requested asylum in Jamaica and are still awaiting a response. Martin declined to comment on the extradition agreement, and no further details were immediately available.