Sudan riot police fire tear gas at protesters in Khartoum

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese riot police have fired tear gas at thousands of protesters rallying in Khartoum against the country’s military rulers and demanding an immediate handover of power to civilians. Thursday’s protests were the latest of dozens of rallies since the October military coup upended Sudan’s transition to democracy after nearly three decades of authoritarian rule under President Omar al-Bashir. Protests erupted also in other cities, including Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman, Madani, Nyala and Atbara. So far, there were no reports of any casualties on Thursday. Around 90 people, including 15 children, have been killed in the violence since the coup.