Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

Ukraine’s cities are standing under relentless Russian fire as NATO leaders huddle in Brussels and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges them to provide “effective and unrestricted” support to his country. Russian forces have brought death and destruction to a large swath of Ukraine over the past four weeks, but they appear to have stalled in many places in the face of fiercer-than-expected Ukrainian resistance. U.S. President Joe Biden in Brussels is expected to roll out new sanctions against Russia and discuss more military aid for Ukraine. His meetings Thursday included talks with leaders of the G7 industrialized nations and the European Council. Zelenskyy, meanwhile, is expected to address NATO’s summit.