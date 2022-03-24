Reports: Chinese foreign minister arrives in India

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian media have reported Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has arrived in the Indian capital, his first trip since troops from the two countries engaged in a tense faceoff and occasional clashes along their disputed border. The Press Trust of India news agency says Wang is expected to meet India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Friday. There was no official announcement of the visit by either New Delhi or Beijing. The foreign ministers have met in Moscow and Tajikistan in the past two years on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meetings. But they haven’t succeeded in ending the standoff along the mountainous border area that has profoundly disturbed their political and economic ties.