Reissues planned for ‘Mambo Kings’ and other Hijuelos novels

NEW YORK (AP) — New paperback editions of “The Mambo Kings Play Songs of Love” and other fiction by the late Oscar Hijuelos will be published over a 2-year period starting in 2023. Grand Central Publishing announced Thursday that “Mambo Kings,” for which Hijuelos in 1990 became the first Hispanic winner of the Pulitzer for fiction, will be reissued in October 2023. Other Hijuelos books scheduled include “Beautiful Maria of My Soul,” “Our House in the Last World” and “Empress of the Splendid Season.” Hijuelos died in 2013 at age 62.