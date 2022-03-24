Putin’s war in Ukraine nearing possibly more dangerous phase

By ROBERT BURNS

AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Vladimir Putin’s war is approaching a new, potentially more dangerous phase after a month of fighting left Russian forces surprisingly stalled by an outnumbered foe. He is left with stark choices — how and where to replenish his spent ground forces, whether to attack the flow of Western arms to Ukrainian defenders, and at what cost he might escalate or widen the war beyond Ukraine. Despite his failure to score a quick victory, Putin shows no sign of relenting in the face of mounting international pressure, including sanctions that have battered his economy.