Poland abolishing practically all COVID-19 restrictions

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s health minister says the government is abolishing practically all of its COVID-19 restrictions next week. The minister said Thursday that people will no longer be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces starting Monday. The only exception will be in medical facilities. He said other measures being abolished include quarantine for some travelers arriving in Poland and home isolation for those living in households with those who test positive. People who test positive will still be required to isolate at home. The decision comes as the numbers of new infections have been falling.