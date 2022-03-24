Philippine vote campaign starts amid violence, virus fears

By JIM GOMEZ and AARON FAVILA

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Candidates for congressional seats and thousands of smaller races in the Philippines have started campaigning ahead of the May 9 elections. Police were watching closely due to past political violence and to enforce a lingering pandemic ban on handshakes, hugging and tightly packed crowds that are a hallmark of the country’s often circus-like campaigns. Campaigning for the presidency and other high-profile races began last month. Social media has become a key battleground in a country hit hard by the coronavirus, and many fear disinformation could worsen in the election campaign. The Philippines is a boisterous democracy with local elections in the past marred by bloody feuds and accusations of cheating, especially in rural regions.