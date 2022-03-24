Not forgotten: Community honors homeless man killed in NYC

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The family of a homeless man killed earlier this month in New York City are preparing to lay him to rest. Authorities say Abdoulaye Coulibaly was one of two homeless men killed during a rash of shootings in New York and Washington earlier this month. Police have arrested Gerald Brevard, 30, in the shooting death of a homeless man, as well as the wounding of two others, in the nation’s capital. Another homeless man was also wounded in New York, just before Coulibaly was fatally shot. The shootings have stirred calls on elected officials to do more to help the homeless find permanent shelter.