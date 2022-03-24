Man touts electric unicycle as answer to high gas prices

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man says he has the answer for those singing the blues about stratospheric gas prices. Rick Madeira, of Fall River, has taken to riding his electric unicycle to work, saving on gas and cutting his commute time. He tells The Herald News that it’s more convenient and more fun. Madeira’s Gotway Nikola Plus, with no seat or handle bars, just places for his feet, can go 70 or 80 miles on one charge and reaches speeds of up to 40 mph. He says he can get to work in four minutes now, compared to eight minutes in a vehicle.