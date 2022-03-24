Man accused of shooting 5 at protest pleads not guilty

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of killing a woman and shooting four other people during a February racial justice protest in Oregon has been arraigned. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports 43-year-old Benjamin Smith pleaded not guilty Thursday to one count of murder, four counts of attempted murder and three counts of assault with a firearm. Witnesses and an affidavit written by a deputy district attorney say Smith confronted a group of people directing traffic away from a racial justice demonstration at a northeast Portland park before pulling a gun on them. Smith’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 5.