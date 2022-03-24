Liv Ullmann has given out many Oscars. Now she gets her own.

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The great Norwegian actor Liv Ullmann has been nominated for best actress twice, but has never won an Oscar in her 50 years in the business. But that will change on Friday night when she, Elaine May and Samuel L. Jackson will be given honorary Oscars at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles. At the moment, Ullmann is busy and in good spirits. After she’s done in Los Angeles she’ll head to London for a tribute and then to New York to rehearse a show. And while she has hung up her directing hat after five features, she hasn’t ruled out one more film as an actor.