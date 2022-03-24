Jamaica PM tells royal couple island will seek independence

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness has told Prince William and Kate that the British commonwealth intends to become fully independent in an unexpected announcement that comes as other countries consider cutting ties with the monarchy. Holness also noted that there are “unresolved” issues as he greeted Prince William and Kate in front of a media scrum Wednesday. The former British colony would become only the second Caribbean island to sever relations with Queen Elizabeth II in recent years, with Barbados doing so in November. The royal couple flanked Holness when he made the announcement and did not immediately react except for only a couple of brief head nods.