Half of Ukraine’s children now displaced by Russia’s war

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

MOSTYSKA, Ukraine (AP) — The United Nations children’s agency says Russia’s invasion has displaced half of Ukraine’s children. A 10-year-old girl on a hospital bed in a village close to Ukraine’s border with Poland is one of them. To get there, Zlata Moiseinko survived a chronic heart condition, daily bombings, sheltering for days in a damp and chilly basement and sleeping in a freezing car. UNICEF says 4.3 million of the country’s estimated 7.5 million children have fled their homes since the war started, one of the largest such displacements since World War II. The children are everywhere, curled up amid suitcases in train stations, humanitarian aid tents, evacuation convoys or like Zlata, in a field hospital.