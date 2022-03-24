EXPLAINER: How US is expanding aid to Ukrainian refugees

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is expanding efforts to help refugees fleeing Ukraine after Russia invaded. It has agreed to accept up to 100,000 people who are escaping from the war and will increase support for Eastern European nations that have taken in most of those fleeing Russian forces. It’s a modest number relative to the need, with an estimated 3.6 million refugees and millions more displaced within Ukraine. It’s also modest by historical standards, far less than the number who came from Southeast Asia decades ago. Here’s a look at the situation.