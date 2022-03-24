Democrat Abby Broyles drops out of race for 5th District

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Democrat Abby Broyles says she’s dropping out of the race for Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District. The announcement Thursday follows an incident last month in which Broyles acknowledged she blacked out at a sleepover for middle-school aged girls, then vomited in a clothes hamper. The 32-year-old said in a statement she is receiving treatment for anxiety and alcohol dependency following the sleepover incident and a later attempt to take her life by drinking alcohol and taking sleeping pills. An attorney and former television news reporter, Broyles was the Democratic nominee in the race for the U.S. Senate in 2020.