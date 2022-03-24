Circus solidarity: Ukrainian performers find home in Hungary

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Around 100 young Ukrainian students of circus arts fled their country as Russian bombings made conditions there too dangerous to remain. But in neighboring Hungary other fellow circus devotees extended help and solidarity. The Capital Circus of Budapest along with a Hungarian acrobatic school offered to take in the young performers. That allowed them to continue their training in the safety of Hungary’s capital. The refugee dancers, acrobats, jugglers and contortionists have received food, accommodation, and the opportunity to resume their passion for performance. They range in age from 5 to 20.