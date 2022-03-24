China’s foreign minister makes surprise stop in Kabul

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — China’s foreign minister made a surprise stop in Kabul to meet Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers even as the international community fumes over the hardline movement’s broken promise a day earlier to open schools to girls beyond Grade 6. The official Bakhtar News Agency announced Wang Yi will meet with Taliban leaders “to discuss various issues including the extension of political relations, economic, and transit cooperation.” The Taliban, who swept to power last August with the chaotic end to 20 years of war by a U.S. and NATO coalition, have been seeking international recognition in order to open up their economy, which has been in free fall since their arrival.