Boy, 13, pleads no contest to shooting at deputies

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A 13-year-old Florida boy who broke out of a children’s home with a teenage girl and fired on deputies during a shootout last year has pleaded no contest to attempted murder. The boy entered the plea Wednesday in juvenile court and was sentenced to a maximum-risk commitment program, where he will likely spend about three years before going on probation. The 14-year-old girl who fled with him from the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home near Deltona last June remains charged as an adult. They broke into a house, found guns and fired on deputies who were searching for them.