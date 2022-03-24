Biden plans gas shipments to Europe to cut Russian leverage

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and CATHY BUSSEWITZ

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — President Joe Biden is working to wean Europe off Russian energy, the latest step in his effort to isolate Moscow because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He’s expected to announce increased U.S. shipments of liquified natural gas to Europe on Friday during a meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Union’s executive arm. Afterward, Biden heads to Poland for the final leg of his four-day trip as he tries to maintain unity among allies and support Ukraine’s defense. He’ll meet with U.S. troops and get a briefing on the humanitarian response to the refugees streaming out of Ukraine.