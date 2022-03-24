Skip to Content
Attorney: Client killed on way to hearing on murder charges

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans attorney says a 21-year-old man accused of killing a high school student and the teen’s stepsister was gunned down on his way to a pretrial hearing. John Fuller tells The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate that Hollis Carter was killed on Wednesday and his mother critically wounded in connection with a killing last March that he says his late client had not committed. New Orleans police have said Carter confessed to killing 18-year-old Caleb Johnson and 25-year-old Breyiana Brown in a gun sale gone bad. Fuller says he had planned to argue in court that Carter confessed because he was afraid of the actual killer.

