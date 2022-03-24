Armed teens fighting led to Arizona outlet mall shooting

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at a suburban Phoenix outlet mall that left four people wounded including a young boy started after two armed teens got into a fight. Police in the city of Glendale say the 4-year-old boy is still hospitalized Thursday in critical condition, a day after the shooting. The other three people wounded including the boy’s mother and the teenagers who opened fire are in stable condition. A Glendale police spokeswoman says the shooting Tanger Outlets started when a 17-year-old boy with the child and his mother encountered a 15-year-old boy he knew. A fight erupted and both boys opened fire. No arrests have been made.