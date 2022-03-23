Witness: Whitmer kidnapping aimed at stopping Biden win

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

A man who pleaded guilty to planning a kidnapping of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says he and his allies wanted to act before the 2020 election to prevent Joe Biden from winning the presidency. Ty Garbin is a star witness for prosecutors in the trial of four men charged with conspiracy. Garbin says they thought a kidnapping would cause a “disruption” before the election. He took the jury through training, secret messages and a late night trip to Whitmer’s weekend home to see how they could kidnap her in retaliation for her COVID-19 restrictions. Garbin pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in prison.