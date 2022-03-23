WikiLeaks’ Assange weds fiancée in London prison ceremony

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has wed his fiancée at a small ceremony in the London prison where he is held. Assange, 50, has been held in the high security Belmarsh prison in southeast London since 2019 on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of a huge trove of classified documents more than a decade ago. Supporters said Assange and Stella Moris were allowed four guests and two witnesses in attendance for Wednesday’s ceremony. Moris posed for photos with her and Assange’s two young sons as they arrived outside the prison. She wore a wedding dress designed by Vivienne Westwood. Last week Britain’s Supreme Court refused Assange’s appeal against a High Court decision to extradite him to the U.S. to face spying charges.