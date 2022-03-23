UN to vote on blaming Russia for Ukraine humanitarian crisis

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly is voting Thursday on a resolution backed by over 90 countries that blames Russia for the escalating humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. It demands an immediate halt to hostilities, especially attacks on civilians and the homes, schools and hospitals critical to their survival. Russia has denounced the draft resolution as “anti-Russian” and accuses its supporters of not really being concerned about the humanitarian situation on the ground. Russia says they are politicizing aid. The vote comes a day after the Security Council’s overwhelming defeated a Russian resolution that would have acknowledged Ukraine’s growing humanitarian needs but without mentioning Russia’s invasion as causing the crisis.