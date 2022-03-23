Sweden school killing suspect jailed in pre-trial custody

STOCKHOLM (AP) — An 18-year-old student has been jailed in pre-trial custody following his arrest over the killing of two teachers at one of the oldest high schools in Sweden. The suspect, whose name has not been made public, has not so far been formally charged over Monday’s killing in Malmo, Sweden’s third-largest city. The Malmo District court ruled that the suspect cannot access media, receive visits or communicate with anyone either by letter or email. He accepted the restrictions, Swedish media said. Ahead of Wednesday’s custody hearing, his attorney told Sydsvenskan, a southern Sweden daily, that his client “regrets” his alleged actions. The suspect wasn’t previously known to the police and had no criminal record. A motive hasn’t been established..