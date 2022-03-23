Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

One month has passed since Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, and there have been no major breakthroughs on the battlefield or the negotiating table. The capital of Kyiv shook early Wednesday with intensified shelling that sparked fires in high-rise buildings, injuring four people. Russian bombs destroyed a critical bridge that had connected Ukraine’s encircled city of Chernihiv to the capital and allowed aid to get inside. In Kyiv’s suburbs, artillery thundered as Ukrainian forces fought tooth and nail to hold back the Russian invasion. President Joe Biden was heading on Wednesday to Europe for an emergency NATO summit about the war.