Rick Astley celebrates his 1987 debut album with reissue

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Most pop stars take some time before they hit the big time, putting out a few albums before one sticks. With Rick Astley, it took just his first song. The album would be 1987′s multi-platinum debut “Whenever You Need Somebody,” with, of course, that single “Never Gonna Give You Up” that went from radio earworm to internet prank sensation. It’s been 35 years since Astley’s debut and BMG is marking the anniversary in May with a two-CD set and digital release that boasts the remastered original album plus B-sides, remixes and Astley’s own reimagined versions of the album’s original singles.