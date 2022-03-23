Poland seeks expulsion of 45 Russians suspected of spying

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Internal Security Agency says it has identified 45 Russian secret service officers and their associates who have enjoyed diplomatic status in Poland. The agency is asking the Foreign Ministry to expel the Russians who were described as a danger to Poland’s security. The agency also said Wednesday that it detained a Polish citizen on suspicions of espionage for the Russian secret services. The suspect worked in Warsaw’s registry office and had access to city archives.