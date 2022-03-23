Pastors’ role in education funding creates uproar in Brazil

By DIANE JEANTET

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Allegations that two evangelical pastors have used their influence with Brazil’s Education Ministry to steer federal funding to friends are causing an election-year scandal for the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. Major Brazilian news media have published stories and leaked audio recordings this week alleging that two pastors serving as unofficial advisers to the ministry were favoring municipalities run by their allies. And one report outlines a claim that in at least one case a bribe was sought. And a major newspaper posted an audio that seems to show the education minister saying Bolsonaro himself wanted to specially favor cities backed by the pastors.