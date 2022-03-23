North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile toward sea

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired at least one suspected ballistic missile toward the sea, its neighbors’ militaries said, apparently extending its barrage of weapons tests that may culminate with a flight of its biggest-yet intercontinental ballistic missile. The launch Thursday was North Korea’s 12th round this year. Experts say the North’s unusually fast pace in testing activity underscore its dual goal of advancing its weaponry and applying pressure on Washington over a deepening freeze in nuclear negotiations.