NJ fines BetMGM $25K for bets on prohibited basketball games

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Mistakenly taking less than $100 worth of bets on college basketball games that are not allowed to be wagered on in New Jersey has cost BetMGM $25,000. The same law that’s preventing fans of Jersey City-based Saint Peter’s University in Friday’s Sweet 16 game also snagged BetMGM, which accepted a handful of bets last year on a Rutgers basketball game, as well as a game involving out-of-state teams that was played in Atlantic City. Both those things are prohibited under New Jersey’s sports betting law. State documents point to technology company Entain as having a large role in the mistakenly offered betting markets.