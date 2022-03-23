Moderna says its low-dose COVID shots work for kids under 6

By LAURAN NEERGAARD

AP Medical Writer

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers. The company announced early findings from a study of children younger than 6 on Wednesday. If regulators agree the small doses are safe and effective enough, it could mean a chance to finally start vaccinating the littlest kids by summer. Moderna said it will submit the data to U.S. regulators in the coming weeks. While other countries allow Moderna vaccinations for older children, the U.S. currently limits them to adults. Moderna said it also will push to vaccinate teens and school-age children, too.