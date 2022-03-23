Mexico’s ruling party boosts Russia ‘friendship’ committee

By MARK STEVENSON

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A half-dozen legislators from Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party have joined in creating a congressional “Mexico-Russia Friendship Committee,” almost a month after Russian troops invaded Ukraine. It was the latest in a string of events that suggest there is sympathy for Russia in Mexico’s ruling party, despite the invasion. About two dozen congress members from Morena and the allied Labor Party applauded Russian Ambassador Viktor Koronelli Wednesday after he addressed the committee, which met at Congress. Koronelli said “Russia didn’t start this war, it is finishing it.” López Obrador said Wednesday Mexico is neutral on the issue.