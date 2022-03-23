Indiana man who lost eye to gas canister reaches settlement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man who says he lost an eye after being struck by a tear gas canister police fired during 2020 protests over the killing of George Floyd has reached a settlement with the city of Fort Wayne. Balin Brake’s lawsuit alleged that his constitutional rights were violated and excessive force was used during the May 2020 protests. He said a Fort Wayne officer fired a tear gas canister that struck him in his right eye, leading to its surgical removal. The Journal Gazette reports attorneys for both sides asked a judge Tuesday to give them until April 21 to dismiss the case after reaching a settlement. The settlement’s details have not been disclosed.