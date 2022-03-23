Human rights group decries deportation to ‘chaos’ in Haiti

By DÁNICA COTO and EVENS SANON

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Human Rights Watch has released a report demanding that the U.S. and other countries stop deporting Haitians to their homeland, calling it “unconscionable” and warning that they are putting people’s lives in danger. More than 25,700 people have been deported to Haiti from January 2021 to February 2022, with 79% of them alone expelled by the U.S., according to the International Organization for Migration. Haiti’s turmoil significantly deepened in the past year with inflation, kidnappings and violence spiking as the country tries to recover from the July 7 presidential and a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck in mid-August.